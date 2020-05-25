Town of Sevan put on lockdown

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The town of Sevan will be on lockdown until June 3 amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Armenian Unified Infocenter said.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is in charge of enforcing the coronavirus-related state of emergency measures, has ordered restrictions on movement in and out of the town, with the exception of the transportation of essential goods such as food, medicine and fuel.

Residents of Sevan have until 13:00, May 25 to return to their homes.

Avinyan ordered the National Security Service and Police to enforce the lockdown and set up checkpoints around the town.

Restrictions on businesses activities are also in force in Sevan. The lockdown will be in force until 23:59, June 3.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan