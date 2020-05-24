Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

Armenian PM sends congratulatory messages on Eid al-Fitr

Armenian PM sends congratulatory messages on Eid al-Fitr

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. (Press Release, Prime Minister's Office) On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr religious holiday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent congratulatory messages to the President of the United Arab Emirates, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tunisia, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon, the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, the Emir of the State of Qatar, and to the Emir of the State of Kuwait. The Premier wished them robust health and happiness.

Prime Minister Pashinyan wished peace and prosperity to friendly peoples of those countries and expressed confidence in further expansion of cooperation.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration