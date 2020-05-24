The Week in Headlines

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week.

Arayik Harutyunyan sworn in as President of Artsakh

Velvet Revolution should inevitably lead to international recognition of Artsakh self- determination

Artsakh’s new President, Armenian PM hold meeting after inauguration

Leaders of Armenia and Artsakh meet with banking system representatives in Stepanakert

Artsakh’s new President chooses electric vehicle as official car

Artur Tovmasyan elected Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh

Steps will be taken to move Parliament of Artsakh from Stepanakert to Shushi

COVID-19: Armenia records highest number of new cases – 374 |

Number of healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 in Armenia reaches 375

Armenia’s minister of labor and social affairs self-quarantined

Artsakh reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

Armenia won’t continue hospitalizing asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

Armenian scientists move closer to launching mass production of coronavirus PCR test kits

Armenian PM comments on fake news and manipulations over coronavirus

US to provide additional 1 million USD to Armenia for fighting COVID-19

Inovio Pharmaceuticals reports promising data in COVID-19 vaccine development

Over 110 countries support Australia’s call for coronavirus inquiry

Azerbaijani special forces attempt to attack Artsakh position, suffer losses in ensuing firefight

Artsakh successfully tests combat drone, serial production up ahead

Armenian FM, OSCE MG Co-chairs hold video-conference, discuss regional visit

Armenian FM presents results of video conference with OSCE MG Co-Chairs to Artsakh counterpart

Artsakh foreign ministry sends notifications to Secretaries General of UN and Council of Europe

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender responds to Azerbaijani Ombudsman’s distortion of remarks

Czech Senate resolution condemns crimes during both world wars, Armenian Genocide

Resolution of Senate of Czech Republic contributes to restoration of historical justice – MFA Armenia

2nd manifestation of Turkish denialism – Pontic (Greek) Genocide

Armenian PM touches upon necessity on forming single gas market in EAEU

Putin addresses gas price issue at EEU videoconference

Non-discriminatory principle for single energy market should become pillar for EAEU integration - PM

IMF Executive Board adopts decision on immediate release of US$280 million for Armenia

Joint project brings South Korean Youngsan assembly plant to Armenia

Armenian deputy PM participates in World Economic Forum’s online meeting

From Washington D.C. to Yerevan for $494 – Qatar Airways starts new booking policy

Damascus-Yerevan flight to take place in the upcoming days

Pashinyan highlights need for modernizing farming businesses, changing mentality

High-Tech ministry coordinating defense industry sector

SIS refuses to launch criminal case on parliament brawl

Congressional Armenian Caucus calls on US Administration to condemn Azerbaijan’s military exercises

“Vandalism” – Outrage over Ararat-73 statue theft in Yerevan



