The Week in Headlines
YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week.
Arayik Harutyunyan sworn in as President of Artsakh
Velvet Revolution should inevitably lead to international recognition of Artsakh self- determination
Artsakh’s new President, Armenian PM hold meeting after inauguration
Leaders of Armenia and Artsakh meet with banking system representatives in Stepanakert
Artsakh’s new President chooses electric vehicle as official car
Artur Tovmasyan elected Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh
Steps will be taken to move Parliament of Artsakh from Stepanakert to Shushi
COVID-19: Armenia records highest number of new cases – 374 |
Number of healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 in Armenia reaches 375
Armenia’s minister of labor and social affairs self-quarantined
Artsakh reports 4 new COVID-19 cases
Armenia won’t continue hospitalizing asymptomatic COVID-19 patients
Armenian scientists move closer to launching mass production of coronavirus PCR test kits
Armenian PM comments on fake news and manipulations over coronavirus
US to provide additional 1 million USD to Armenia for fighting COVID-19
Inovio Pharmaceuticals reports promising data in COVID-19 vaccine development
Over 110 countries support Australia’s call for coronavirus inquiry
Azerbaijani special forces attempt to attack Artsakh position, suffer losses in ensuing firefight
Artsakh successfully tests combat drone, serial production up ahead
Armenian FM, OSCE MG Co-chairs hold video-conference, discuss regional visit
Armenian FM presents results of video conference with OSCE MG Co-Chairs to Artsakh counterpart
Artsakh foreign ministry sends notifications to Secretaries General of UN and Council of Europe
Armenia’s Human Rights Defender responds to Azerbaijani Ombudsman’s distortion of remarks
Czech Senate resolution condemns crimes during both world wars, Armenian Genocide
Resolution of Senate of Czech Republic contributes to restoration of historical justice – MFA Armenia
2nd manifestation of Turkish denialism – Pontic (Greek) Genocide
Armenian PM touches upon necessity on forming single gas market in EAEU
Putin addresses gas price issue at EEU videoconference
Non-discriminatory principle for single energy market should become pillar for EAEU integration - PM
IMF Executive Board adopts decision on immediate release of US$280 million for Armenia
Joint project brings South Korean Youngsan assembly plant to Armenia
Armenian deputy PM participates in World Economic Forum’s online meeting
From Washington D.C. to Yerevan for $494 – Qatar Airways starts new booking policy
Damascus-Yerevan flight to take place in the upcoming days
Pashinyan highlights need for modernizing farming businesses, changing mentality
High-Tech ministry coordinating defense industry sector
SIS refuses to launch criminal case on parliament brawl
Congressional Armenian Caucus calls on US Administration to condemn Azerbaijan’s military exercises
“Vandalism” – Outrage over Ararat-73 statue theft in Yerevan