96-year-old Armenian man recovers from COVID-19 and walks home unassisted

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. A 96-year-old Armenian man has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from Yerevan’s St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital.

“Thank you for treating me”, 96-year-old Seryozha Stepanyan told the medics. “I am a 96-year-old man, the doctor said I have a heart of a 20-year-old, I got lucky that I am able to go home myself. Let everyone be healthy, careful and vigilant, it is difficult for seniors to be hospitalized”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan