SIS refuses to launch criminal case on parliament brawl

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigations Service (SIS) has refused to launch a criminal case regarding the May 8 brawl between lawmakers in parliament, SIS spokesperson Marina Ohanjanyan told ARMENPRESS.

She said the SIS investigator has determined that the incident does not constitute a crime.

A heated argument between LHK (Bright Armenia) opposition leader Edmon Marukyan and ruling My Step bloc lawmaker Sasun Mikayelyan escalated during the parliament session on May 8 and a fistfight ensued. Dozens of other lawmakers intervened and the chaotic scenes were televised live.

The prosecution then asked the SIS to prepare materials over the incident. A group of lawmakers were questioned by the investigators.

