Azerbaijani special forces attempt to attack Artsakh position, suffer losses in ensuing firefight

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive incursion on May 22 in the direction of a military base protection area of the Artsakh Defense Army, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

“The vanguard units of the Defense Army timely detected the advancement of the Azerbaijani special forces and repelled them back to their starting positions by inflicting losses. The Defense Army did not sustain losses during the firefight,” the Artsakh military said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh calls on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from the futile tactics of artificially escalating the situation. Otherwise, the Azerbaijani side will bear the entire responsibility of the tension created at the frontline”, it said.

