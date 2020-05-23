Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Government discusses option of banks accepting farming lands as pledge for loan

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is seeking mechanisms which would enable banks to accept farmers’ lands as pledge for providing loans, PM Nikol Pashinyan told residents of the Verin Dvin community during a tour. He talked with the farmers about their businesses, some of whom are experiencing financial issues amid the coronavirus situation.

He said there are preliminary discussions over the matter, but the issue is not simple.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan 





