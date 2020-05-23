Pashinyan tasks aide to find out why bank rejected farmer’s loan application

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. During a visit to a flower greenhouse in the Azatavan community in Ararat Province, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan got acquainted with the business and talked with the owner.

The farmer told Pashinyan that his work isn’t that much of successful given the current situation, but he isn’t complaining.

He said he wanted to take a loan from bank but got rejected. He claimed that he has never had any repayment problems in the past, and is unaware why he was rejected. The Prime Minister was surprised and tasked his aide to take the details of the farmer and find out why the bank has refused his application.

