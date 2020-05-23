COVID-19: China reports no new cases in last 24 hours for first time

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. China, where the novel coronavirus originated in late 2019, has for the first time since the outbreak reported not a single new case in the last 24 hours. China has a total of 82,971 cases with 78,258 recoveries. 4,634 have died.

The number of COVID-19 cases around the world has surpassed 5,307,000, with 340,000 deaths.

According to research center data, 2,160,530 people have recovered so far globally.

The United States has most cases with 1,645,353. 97,655 Americans have died from the virus.

Brazil is the second hardest-hit country with the total number of cases – 332,382, with 21,116 deaths.

Russia has reported 326,448 cases with 3,249 deaths.

Spain has a total of 281,904 cases with 28,628 deaths.

36,393 people died from the coronavirus in the UK, where the total number of cases stands at 254,195.

Italy’s latest data shows 228,658 total cases with 32,616 deaths.

Georgia has so far reported 723 cases with 12 deaths.

