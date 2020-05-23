Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

PM Pashinyan visits intensive gardening business in Ararat province

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited an intensive gardening business in the Azatavan community in the Province of Ararat to get acquainted with the agricultural work.

Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan and Governor of Ararat Garik Sargsyan accompanied the PM.

The owner of the facility said he has benefited from the government’s support program and he currently employs 12 workers, with the number of employees expected to reach 50 during harvest season.

The farmer said he is willing to expand his garden but the owners of neighboring lands are either unwilling to sell or they can’t find the owners at all.

The PM said he finds the absence of large lands to be a major problem.

