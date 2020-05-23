Artsakh’s new president makes higher education free days after assuming office

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Just days after being sworn into office, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has announced that higher education will be free in his country starting from September 1, the new academic year.

He made the announcement in a congratulatory address to the Class of 2020.

“Dear graduates, the global pandemic has unfortunately deprived us from organizing the Last Bell celebrations this year. But I am sure that the disappointment over this situation will not anyhow hinder any one of you from making the necessary efforts to reach your goals. Don’t forget that any crisis is also an opportunity”, he said in the address.

Harutyunyan called on graduates to be the best in whatever it is they choose to do.

“As I promised during my campaigning, higher education in Artsakh will become free from September 1. But I once again affirm that the government’s demands for the quality of education will be strict . Let the desire to constantly learn and perfect never leave you,” he said, congratulating graduates and teachers, wishing good luck and success.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan