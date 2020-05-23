PM Pashinyan visits agricultural businesses
YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is visiting the Province of Ararat to get acquainted with the ongoing agricultural works.
“I will visit several communities to get acquainted with the process of agricultural works,” Pashinyan said on social media.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
