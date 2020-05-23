LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-05-20

LONDON, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1514.50, copper price stood at $5413.50, lead price stood at $1670.50, nickel price stood at $12827.00, tin price stood at $15470.00, zinc price stood at $1993.50, molybdenum price stood at $18585.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.