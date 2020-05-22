Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Donations for Armenia coronavirus efforts reach nearly 1.1 billion AMD

Donations for Armenia coronavirus efforts reach nearly 1.1 billion AMD

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. A total of 1 billion and 93 million drams has been donated to the Armenian government for its anti-coronavirus efforts, the government said.

The treasury account (900005001947) was opened on March 17th for citizens and organizations willing to make donations.

The government said a total of 4295 payments were made since, totaling 100,000,000 drams.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration