Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

GEF approves $1mln grant to Armenia

GEF approves $1mln grant to Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. As a result of an agreement reached between the Armenian Ministry of Environment and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in 2019, the GEF approved 1,000,000 dollars in grant for Armenia on May 20, 2020.

Parties to the Paris Agreement submit their national climate agenda and obligations which they will fulfill for the universal goal of tackling climate change.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration