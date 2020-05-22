Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Two more COVID-19 patients recover in Artsakh

Two more COVID-19 patients recover in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Two COVID-19 patients in Artsakh recovered and were discharged from a hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10, the Artsakh health ministry said.

The number of active cases stands at 23.

69 people are isolated.

So far, there haven’t been any COVID-19-related deaths in Artsakh.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration