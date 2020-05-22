Two more COVID-19 patients recover in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Two COVID-19 patients in Artsakh recovered and were discharged from a hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10, the Artsakh health ministry said.

The number of active cases stands at 23.

69 people are isolated.

So far, there haven’t been any COVID-19-related deaths in Artsakh.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan