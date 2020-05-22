Armenian PM’s wife, Ombudsman of Artsakh discuss cooperation issues in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Armenian prime minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, met today with Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan in Stepanakert, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting the My Step foundation’s Overcoming Poverty program in Artsakh was discussed. It’s a pilot project aimed at assisting more than 25 families. The program will launch in June.

A number of other cooperation issues were also discussed during the meeting.

