Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Armenian PM’s wife, Ombudsman of Artsakh discuss cooperation issues in Stepanakert

Armenian PM’s wife, Ombudsman of Artsakh discuss cooperation issues in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Armenian prime minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, met today with Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan in Stepanakert, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting the My Step foundation’s Overcoming Poverty program in Artsakh was discussed. It’s a pilot project aimed at assisting more than 25 families. The program will launch in June.

A number of other cooperation issues were also discussed during the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration