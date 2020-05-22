Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Passenger plane crashes in Pakistan

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. A Pakistan International Airlines plane has crashed in Karachi on a flight from Lahore, aviation officials say, BBC reports.

The plane, which was reportedly carrying around 99 passengers and eight crew, was flying from Lahore to Jinnah International Airport, one of Pakistan's busiest airports.

Pictures shared on social media show smoke rising from the crash site, a residential area in Karachi.

Emergency services have arrived at the scene, where homes have been damaged.

The crash comes just days after the country began allowing commercial flights to resume.





