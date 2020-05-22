Minister of Defense inspects troops during surprise visit to base

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan made a surprise inspection visit to an armored-tank military base on May 22, the military said in a news release.

Tonoyan inspected the implementation of the steps envisaged under the combat readiness plan and the ongoing seasonal maintenance works.

Commanders briefed the Defense Minister on the level of physical, combat and morale readiness of the troops and results of live-fire exercises held the previous day.

Tonoyan also ordered an educational alarm to inspect the drill.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan