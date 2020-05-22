Armenian FM presents results of video conference with OSCE MG Co-Chairs to Artsakh counterpart

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian held a meeting today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is on a working visit in Stepanakert, the Artsakh MFA told Armenpress.

The sides exchanged views on the priority directions of cooperation in the foreign policy sphere and expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the plan of consultations signed between the two Ministries. They stressed the need to exert continued and coordinated efforts for addressing the foreign policy challenges.

The Foreign Ministers of Artsakh and Armenia touched upon the process of peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, in particular, presented the results of the video conference held on May 19 with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmen and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

The Ministers also exchanged views on the prospects of international cooperation in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus, which knows no borders.



