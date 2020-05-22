USAID to provide $1.2 million in assistance to Armenia’s communities
13:46, 22 May, 2020
YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. USAID will provide $1.2 million in assistance to Armenia’s communities, the USAID Armenia Office said in a statement.
“USAID’s Armenia Support Initiative is pleased to commit $1.2 million in additional funding to address the economic impacts of COVID-19.
It is expected that in the post-COVID-19 world, economic challenges will be inevitable. Vulnerable families and communities will feel its impact the most.
We are committed to offering them a helping hand through small, community-based grants”, the statement says.
