USAID to provide $1.2 million in assistance to Armenia’s communities

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. USAID will provide $1.2 million in assistance to Armenia’s communities, the USAID Armenia Office said in a statement.

“USAID’s Armenia Support Initiative is pleased to commit $1.2 million in additional funding to address the economic impacts of COVID-19.

It is expected that in the post-COVID-19 world, economic challenges will be inevitable. Vulnerable families and communities will feel its impact the most.

We are committed to offering them a helping hand through small, community-based grants”, the statement says.