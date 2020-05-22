168 Armenian citizens evacuated from Turkey amid COVID-19 pandemic
13:38, 22 May, 2020
YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. 168 Armenian citizens have been transported from Turkey to Armenia via Georgia on 4 buses amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 22.
The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia said it had negotiated with Georgian authorities to be provided with a corridor.
The Armenian Embassy in Georgia took care of food provision, disinfection and transportation up to the Bagratashen checkpoint in Georgian territory.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan