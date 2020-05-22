Aznavour Foundation celebrates legendary singer’s 96th birthday with interesting initiatives

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Renowned French-Armenian singer, composer, actor, the National Hero of Armenia Charles Aznvaour today would celebrate his 96th birthday.

On the occasion of the legendary singer’s birthday anniversary, the Aznavour Foundation came up with a number of initiatives.

Online concert with participation of world-renowned artists

Today in the evening, at 21:00 Yerevan time, the Foundation invites all fans of the singer to celebrate the birthday of Aznavour via an online concert. During the concert the fans can listen to the performance of Aznavour’s works by various artists.

Presentation of unique projects of the Foundation in a new website

The main goal of the Aznavour Foundation, founded by Charles Aznavour and his son Nicolas Aznavour, is to implement several educational, cultural and social programs. Another component of the Foundation is the preservation and dissemination of Charles Aznavour’s cultural and humanitarian values.

Resettlement program for families left without homes due to earthquake

Charles Aznavour was also famous for his large-scale charitable activities. His humanitarian efforts started on December 7, 1988 when a powerful earthquake hit Armenia’s Spitak town. Remaining committed to the mission to help the vulnerable groups the Aznavour Foundation has initiated the resettlement project of families affected by the earthquake.

On the eve of Aznavour’s birthday, the Foundation and one unanimous philanthropist donated a new apartment to the Malkhasyan family in Gyumri.

