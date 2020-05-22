Number of citizens infected with COVID-19 grows in Armenia’s Shirak province

GYUMRI, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The number of citizens infected with the novel coronavirus has increased in Armenia’s Shirak province, the Shirak governor’s office told Armenpress.

As of May 22, 99 coronavirus infected patients received treatment in Gyumri’s infection hospital, 40 of them are residents of Shirak province. So far, 115 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital, 92 of them are residents of the province. 28 patients are being treated in the capital city of Yerevan. 7 death cases have been registered in the province from the virus.

Reporting by Armenuhi Mkhoyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan