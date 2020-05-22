Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Artsakh President, Armenia PM hold joint consultation on foreign policy

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a joint working consultation on a range of foreign police issues on May 22, a day after Harutyunyan was sworn into office.

“Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Masis Mayilyan and Republic of Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan partook at the meeting. A range of issues on raising the efficiency of cooperation of the two Armenian republic’s foreign affairs institutions and conducting more inclusive work on foreign affairs agenda were discussed. President Harutyunyan underlined the significant role of the Republic of Armenia in raising the international subjectivity of Artsakh, emphasizing that joint efforts in this direction should be constantly increased”, Harutyunyan’s Office said in a news release.

 





