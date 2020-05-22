COVID-19: Russia reports 8894 new cases

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Russia recorded 8894 new COVID-19 cases in one day, bringing the total cumulative number of cases to 326,448, TASS news agency reported citing the coronavirus response task force.

It’s already been one week that the daily new cases do not exceed 10,000.

So far, 99,825 people recovered from COVID-19 in Russia. 3249 people have died.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan