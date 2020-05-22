Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

COVID-19: Thailand reports no new cases in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. No new COVID-19 cases or related deaths have been recorded in Thailand in the last 24 hours, the country’s coronavirus task force reported, according to RIA Novosti.

Despite the positive news, the local authorities have cautioned that the virus isn’t eliminated yet.

“Unfortunately, two citizens under quarantine who arrived from Egypt and India already display symptoms, they have been tested, if confirmed, the numbers will be calculated in the next day’s figures,” the coronavirus task force of Thailand said.

Thailand reported a total of 3037 coronavirus cases, with 56 fatalities. Most patients recovered, with only 71 active cases remaining.

