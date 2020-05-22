Yerevan Opera Theater to screen La Boheme ballet on Aznavour’s birthday

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 96th anniversary of birth of the late Charles Aznavour, the Alexander Spendiaryan Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet will hold an online screening of the La Boheme ballet, based on the legendary singer’s 12 songs.

The theater will start the screening of the pre-recorded act at 20:00, May 22 through its Facebook account.

In 2017, Aznavour personally attended the premiere of the ballet at the theater.

La Boheme ballet's scenario is written and choreographed by Rudolph Kharatian.