Artsakh’s new President, Armenian PM hold meeting after inauguration

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on May 22 in Stepanakert.

Pashinyan congratulated Harutyunyan on being sworn into office and wished productive work.

“President Harutyunyan in his turn expressed gratitude to the authorities of the Republic of Armenia for supporting Artsakh in all respects, assuring that all efforts would be exerted to deepen the cooperation with the Mother Armenia. Thereafter the heads of the two Armenian republics exchanged ideas around issues of security, economy and a range of other spheres”, Harutyunyan’s Office said.