Inovio Pharmaceuticals reports promising data in COVID-19 vaccine development

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. US biotechnology company Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported on May 20 that its experimental vaccine (INO-4800) to prevent the novel coronavirus has created antibodies during trial on mice and guinea pigs, the Voice of America reported.

The news sent Inovio’s stocks surging 18% after already having risen.

As many scientists and companies race to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, experts say it may take somewhere between 12 to 18 months for a potential vaccine to be created.

On May 19th, another US company racing to develop a vaccine, Moderna, announced that clinical trials on volunteers has produced protective antibodies in their bodies.

Inovio is yet to begin trials on humans in June. Inovio use a DNA platform to develop the vaccine, while Moderna is using RNA technology.

Inovio’s vaccine development is financed by the global coalition and the company has said it can produce 1 million doses by yearend for additional tests and emergencies.

