Armenian scientists suggest creating pandemic research center and pharmaceutical infrastructure

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) of the National Academy of Sciences has proposed to unite the capacities of Armenian specialists and create a scientific-research infrastructure for conducting studies of pandemic situations, which can further be used to work on making drugs and vaccines, IMB Director Dr. Arsen Arakelyan told ARMENPRESS when asked about their activities aside from working on production of test kits for COVID-19.

“We aren’t working in this direction, because these are more time-consuming directions requiring scientific infrastructure. And currently, unfortunately, we don’t have these opportunities in Armenia. But we have put forward a project on creating a scientific-research infrastructure for pandemic situations, which will enable to also deal with these directions. This proposal is currently under discussion,” Arakelyan said.

Arakelyan argues that the unification of the capacities of all institutes, universities, agencies under the health ministry will allow to create a network to develop infrastructures necessary for such studies. Arakelyan proposes to create a common-use center for conducting studies, which can further be used to work on drug and vaccine development. He said the IMB has sufficient expertise and potential for this.

“More than half are young scientists who have trained in renowned cetners abroad, they have numerous academic publications. The problem isn’t human potential, it is rather the material-technical infrastructure,” he said.

Arakelyan has made the proposal to the Science Committee and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan