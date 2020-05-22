Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Artsakh reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Four new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Artsakh, bringing the total cumulative number of infections to 33, local authorities reported.

Overall, 8 people have recovered so far.

Artsakh hasn’t had any coronavirus-related fatality by far.

