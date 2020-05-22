LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-05-20

LONDON, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.10% to $1514.50, copper price up by 1.31% to $5413.50, lead price up by 0.91% to $1670.50, nickel price up by 3.87% to $12827.00, tin price up by 1.61% to $15470.00, zinc price down by 1.14% to $1993.50, molybdenum price down by 1.17% to $18585.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.