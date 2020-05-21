Pashinyan carried out great work on raising Artsakh’s security level, says new President Harutyunyan

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. New President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who, according to him, not only carried out a great work on the socio-economic development, significantly raising the security level of Artsakh, but also is ready to ensure great participation to all future programs.

“Artsakh has always felt the support of Armenia’s citizens and authorities, and we would like to thank all for this. In this respect I would also like to express gratitude to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who not only conducted a major work on the socio-economic development, greatly raising the security level of Artsakh in a short period of time, but also is ready to ensure significant participation to all future programs”, Harutyunyan said in his remarks at the special session of the Artsakh Parliament, dedicated to his inauguration ceremony.

Addressing Pashinyan, Harutyunyan assured that Artsakh supports the Mother homeland with its entire potential. “And jointly with you I am ready to share all difficulties on solving the problems and resisting the challenges facing our united homeland”, Arayik Harutyunyan said.

Arayik Harutyunyan was elected President of Artsakh based on the results of the voting in the second round of the presidential election on April 14. Today he was officially sworn in as President of Artsakh during the special session of the Parliament.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan