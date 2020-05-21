Steps will be taken to move Parliament of Artsakh from Stepanakert to Shushi

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. There is a wish to move the National Assembly of Artsakh from the capital city of Stepanakert to the city of Shushi, and respective actions will be taken on this direction, new President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said at the special session of the Artsakh Parliament, dedicated to his inauguration ceremony.

“I hope that already the real session of the next Parliament will take place in Shushi. There is such a desire to move the Parliament to Shushi. And we will take actions on this direction”, he said.

Harutyunyan talked about the key role of Shushi. According to him, the Artsakh movement was one of the most glorious victorious pages of the Armenian people. He considered symbolic the fact that he is taking the Oath of Office of the President of Artsakh in historic Shushi, on the victorious month of May.

Arayik Harutyunyan was elected President of Artsakh based on the results of the voting in the second round of the presidential election on April 14.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan