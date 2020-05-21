US to provide additional 1 million USD to Armenia for fighting COVID-19

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The US government through the USAID will provide additional 1 million USD to Armenia for fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the USAID Armenia told Armenpress.

The assistance, together with the previous one, will be directed for solving the following issues:

Prepare the laboratory systems

Accelerate the discovery of cases and the event-based control

Support technical specialists to improve the response and preparedness level

Promote information on risks

According to the source, the USAID has provided nearly 2,7 million USD in assistance to Armenia for fighting COVID-19.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan