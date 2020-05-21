US to provide additional 1 million USD to Armenia for fighting COVID-19
18:36, 21 May, 2020
YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The US government through the USAID will provide additional 1 million USD to Armenia for fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the USAID Armenia told Armenpress.
The assistance, together with the previous one, will be directed for solving the following issues:
- Prepare the laboratory systems
- Accelerate the discovery of cases and the event-based control
- Support technical specialists to improve the response and preparedness level
- Promote information on risks
According to the source, the USAID has provided nearly 2,7 million USD in assistance to Armenia for fighting COVID-19.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
