US to provide additional 1 million USD to Armenia for fighting COVID-19

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS.  The US government through the USAID will provide additional 1 million USD to Armenia for fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the USAID Armenia told Armenpress.

The assistance, together with the previous one, will be directed for solving the following issues:

  • Prepare the laboratory systems
  • Accelerate the discovery of cases and the event-based control
  • Support technical specialists to improve the response and preparedness level
  • Promote information on risks

According to the source, the USAID has provided nearly 2,7 million USD in assistance to Armenia for fighting COVID-19.

