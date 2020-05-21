Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Liana Ghaltakhchyan appointed member of competition council of Corruption Prevention Commission

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of the Armenian government, Liana Ghaltakhchyan has been appointed member of the competition council of the Corruption Prevention Commission.

The respective decision was adopted today at the Cabinet meeting.

Liana Ghaltakhchyan is serving as deputy chief of staff at the PM’s office.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





