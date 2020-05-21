PM Pashinyan arrives in Artsakh to attend swearing-in ceremony of newly elected President

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived today in the Republic of Artsakh to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected President Arayik Harutyunyan, the President-elect of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said on Facebook.

“Just a while ago together with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan we welcomed Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan at the Stepanakert airport. They are going to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President at a special session of the Parliament in Shushi”, Harutyunyan said.

He also informed that on May 22 he and PM Pashinyan will hold their first official working meeting during which they will discuss broad range of issues relating to the upcoming activities.

Arayik Harutyunyan was elected President of Artsakh based on the results of the voting in the second round of the presidential election on April 14.

Reporting by Lilit Depuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan