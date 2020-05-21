Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-05-20

YEREVAN, 21 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 May, USD exchange rate down by 1.95 drams to 481.68 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.50 drams to 528.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 6.79 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.22 drams to 589.05 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 51.32 drams to 27074.82 drams. Silver price up by 4.35 drams to 270.55 drams. Platinum price up by 273.62 drams to 13070.5 drams.