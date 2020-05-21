Artsakh’s new President chooses electric vehicle as official car
17:23, 21 May, 2020
YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan has chosen an electric vehicle as his official car in office. Harutyunyan will be inaugurated today, in the evening of May 21.
“Artsakh’s President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan will use this car to go to work”, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, posting a photo of a Hyundai electric vehicle. Pashinyan himself is expected to attend Harutyunyan’s inauguration.
