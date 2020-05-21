Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Finance minister of Artsakh relieved from position

Finance minister of Artsakh relieved from position

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan today signed a decree according to which Artur Harutyunyan has been relieved from the position of finance minister as he has been elected Member of Parliament, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

