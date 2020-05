Armenian Parliament’s delegation led by Speaker departs for Artsakh

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has departed for Stepanakert to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the Parliament told Armenpress.

During a two-day visit Speaker Mirzoyan will have meetings with Arayik Harutyunyan and Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan