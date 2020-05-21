Armenia received 2,000 PCR tests from WHO

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has received 2,000 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests from the World Health Organization (WHO), Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at a press conference today.

“We have received a financial aid for instance from China – 20,000 USD, Switzerland – 40,000 Swiss franc, the Netherlands – in the form of tests, we will more probably receive devices from Japan. We have received 20,000 PCR tests, 33,500 reagents, thermometers from Russia”, the minister said.

The minister added that maybe Armenia will get an aid also from Canada, India in the form of medicines, the UAE – face masks and disinfectants, the EU – worth 2,7 million Euros, the Asian Development Bank – in the form of grant, the USAID, the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, World Food Programme, the World Bank, Red Cross, etc.

Minister Torosyan thanked the constant partners and stated that now all are helping one another, and Armenia does the same as well.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan