Coronavirus cases in Iran grow by 2,392 over past day

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 2,392, bringing the total number of cases to 129,341, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reported today.

66 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death toll has reached 7,249.

2,655 infected people are in serious condition.

1,756 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 100,564.

746,045 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Iran so far.

