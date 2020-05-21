Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

91-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. A 91-year-old Armenian woman has successfully recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from a Yerevan hospital.

The St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center said the 91-year-old patient, Srbuhi Muradyan, had developed double pneumonia that affected nearly 70% of her lungs.

She thanked the health workers and expressed hope that the coronavirus will disappear from the world soon.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





