Number of healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 in Armenia reaches 375

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The number of people who work in medical facilities of Armenia and contracted the novel coronavirus has reached 375, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said today during a press conference.

“The talk is not only about doctors, but also the driver, the technician and so on. This comprises 6-7% of the total number of our patients. The healthcare workers get infected as they are in the biggest risk zone”, the minister said.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 5,606, out of which 2,581 have already recovered. At the moment, the number of active cases is 2,928. So far, 70 death cases have been registered from the virus.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





