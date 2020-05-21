Armenian health authorities acquire Kawasaki disease drugs as precaution

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Healthcare Ministry has acquired stockpiles of drugs used in treating Kawasaki disease just in case of having cases of the disease amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Torosyan said that worldwide the numbers of Kawasaki disease cases haven’t changed this year, and there are only 3 cases in Armenia.

“On the background of the pandemic especially in France, New York and northern parts of Italy, we are aware of the many cases of the Kawasaki syndrome and we are already taking measures to be able to carry out respective actions in the event of having such cases here,” he said.

Given the fact that the disease has symptomatic treatment, Torosyan says they have already acquired reserves of the drugs, which he said are very expensive.

He said that scientific data coming out of New York, France and Italy’s north “oblige us to be extra vigilant towards children”.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan