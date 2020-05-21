Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

270 COVID-19 patients are below the age of 18 – health minister

270 COVID-19 patients are below the age of 18 – health minister

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. 270 coronavirus patients in Armenia are below the age of 18, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said at a news conference.

“Only two of them have pneumonia, very mild. Their lives are out of danger, but this doesn’t mean that we should subject children to the unnecessary risk of contracting the virus. We must protect everyone, children must also wear masks”, he said.

He said there are 23 pregnant women among those infected. They are all in normal condition.

There are 2928 active cases of COVID-19 in Armenia as of the latest data. 70 people have died.

2581 have recovered.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration