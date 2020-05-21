Coronavirus cases in Russia grow by less than 9,000 for 2nd day in a row

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. In the past 24 hours, 8,849 new coronavirus cases were registered in Russia, bringing the total case count to 317,554, the coronavirus prevention operational headquarters told journalists, reports TASS.

On Wednesday, the HQ reported 8,764 new cases. The daily growth is 2.9%, the same as one day before.

The fatality count grew by 127, reaching 3,099 people.