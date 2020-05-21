Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Artur Tovmasyan elected Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Artur Tovmasyan, lawmaker from the Free Fatherland-United Civilian Alliance faction of the Artsakh Parliament, has been elected as Speaker of the new Parliament of Artsakh.

33 MPs participated in the voting, 29 voted in favor of Tovmasyan’s candidacy, 4 voted against.

During today’s session the lawmakers will also elect the deputy speakers and the chairmen of standing committees.

Later today, at 18:00, the swearing-in ceremony of new President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan will take place during a special session of the Parliament which will also be attended by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

1 party bloc and 4 parties have been elected to the Parliament of Artsakh based on the results of the recent election:

Free Fatherland-United Civilian Alliance party bloc – 16 MPs

United Homeland party – 9 MPs

Justice party – 3 MPs

ARF – 3 MPs

Democratic Party of Artsakh – 2 MPs

 

